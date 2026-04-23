Teen given 18 months in prison for unlicensed 9mm firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old man was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week after he was found with a loaded firearm in New Providence.

Tory Smith was found with a black Springfield 9mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition on April 17.

Smith pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He was also fined $6,000 or faces an additional year in prison if the fine is not paid.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie prosecuted the case, while Benjamin McKinney represented the accused.