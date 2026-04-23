Woman barred from voting over false address claim

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was fined and barred from obtaining a voter’s card for three years after admitting she gave a false statement to the Parliamentary Registration Department while trying to change her address last month.

Vany Brutus, 44, admitted that, for the purpose of being registered as a voter, she gave a false statement under oath to a revising officer, claiming she lived on an unnamed road in the Southern Shores constituency on March 30. When asked to explain her actions, she said she was moving to Killarney.

Brutus pleaded guilty to making a false statement and was fined $1,000 or faces six months in prison. She was also barred from applying for a voter’s card for three years.