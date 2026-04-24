67-year-old woman admits to stabbing stepson over cursing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 67-year-old woman who stabbed her stepson in the back at their Adelaide Village home last week for cursing her was ordered to be of good behaviour for six months.

FreddieMae Strachan stabbed Edroy Smith, 47, with a knife at their home on Israel Street on April 17.

She pleaded guilty to causing harm before Deputy Chief Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Strachan said she stabbed her stepson because he kept “messing” with her and had cursed her.

She will return to court on April 30 for further consideration of her sentence, when the complainant is expected to address the court on how the incident affected him.

Inspector Cordero Farrington prosecuted the case.