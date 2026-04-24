Campaign identifies rider injured in recent bus crash

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE campaign for Fort Charlotte candidate Sebas Bastian last night identified the motorcyclist injured in a widely circulated collision with its campaign bus as D’Angelo Adderley, saying he is in stable condition and improving.

“We continue to keep D’Angelo Adderley close in our thoughts as he recovers,” a spokesperson for Mr Bastian said. “His condition is stable and improving, and his outlook remains positive. Doctors are optimistic that he could be discharged from hospital as early as tomorrow, pending a few final tests.

“The Fort Charlotte community is standing together in support of D’Angelo. We are lifting him up in our prayers and wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

The incident, captured on video and widely shared online, shows a motorcade travelling north along Village Road, followed by a bus marked “SEBAS” along its side. A motorcyclist appears to attempt to overtake the procession before colliding with the bus and falling to the ground as it comes to a stop.

Pedestrians and bus passengers are then seen rushing to assist him.

The Tribune understands police were on the scene and that the motorbike driver was taken to hospital.

Despite this and the visibility of the incident, police officials at multiple levels yesterday said they had no record of it and could not account for what happened.

Officer-in-Charge of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Traffic Division Chief Superintendent Sybrina Porter said she had no information and could not provide details.

Press Liaison Superintendent Sheria King later referred this newspaper to CSP Porter’s comment.

Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles, when contacted about the video, said she would look into the matter, but did not get back before press time.