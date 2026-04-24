Man granted $8,000 bail over loaded gun on Exuma dock

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of having a loaded gun on a dock in Exuma was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Jedson Smith, 34, was found with a black 9mm Glock 17 pistol and 14 rounds of ammunition in a black backpack at the George Town Dock at 11am on April 20.

Smith pleaded not guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

His bail was set at $8,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition, he must sign in at the Farmer’s Cay Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

The matter was adjourned to May 20 in Exuma.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case, while Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused.