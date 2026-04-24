Murder suspect gets eight months for brief escape from police custody

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for murder was sentenced to eight months in prison yesterday for briefly escaping police custody on the day of his arraignment.

Jocelyn Similien, 37, escaped from the Elizabeth Estates Police Station through a southern bathroom window at 6.50am on April 20, causing $167 in damage.

Police pursued him onto Commonwealth Boulevard, where he evaded officers by jumping over a church fence.

He was later apprehended near a corner off Soldier Road.

Later that same day, Similien was arraigned on a murder charge.

Prosecutors allege that Similien and Peter Louis, 39, shot and killed Cameron Munnings on March 19 in New Providence.

Munnings’ body, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso, was discovered by a woman picking fruit in bushes near Opulent Drive and Edmonton Close around 11am on March 20.

Similien pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody and causing damage before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Levan Johnson represented the accused.