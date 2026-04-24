RBDF fires mechanic arrested in Florida after going AWOL

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force member who had been absent without leave since August 2025 has been arrested in Florida by United States Customs and Border Protection agents, the RBDF said yesterday.

In a statement, the force said Able Mechanic Ray Strachan had been unaccounted for since his last reported day of duty, which was initially recorded as sick leave.

Despite efforts to locate him, he remained missing until his recent apprehension in the United States.

The RBDF said an internal investigation is ongoing and the matter is being handled in accordance with its disciplinary standards.

It added that Mr Strachan’s discharge process has already begun and is expected to be completed within one to two days, after which he will no longer be a member of the force.

The statement said Commodore Floyd Moxey has emphasised that the RBDF will not tolerate conduct that undermines its integrity or breaches the law.

“Any member who finds themselves on the wrong side of the law will face swift, decisive, and uncompromising action. This approach reflects the Defence Force’s unwavering commitment to discipline, accountability, and the preservation of public trust,” the statement said.