Teenager remanded to prison on attempted murder charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE male was remanded to prison yesterday over a near-fatal shooting in New Providence last week.

Prosecutors allege that Zion Dawkins, 19, and accomplices attempted to shoot and kill Keondre Barnette with a handgun on the night of April 16.

Dawkins was not required to enter a plea to charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before Acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The defendant was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Dawkins was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until July 23, when the voluntary bill of indictment is expected to be served.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Linda Virgil represented the accused.