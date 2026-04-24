Veteran officer admits guilt in marine recruit assaults

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A VETERAN Defence Force officer has pleaded guilty to three counts of physical assault in connection with allegations that he assaulted a group of female marine trainees earlier this month at the force’s Coral Harbour base.

Chief Petty Officer Eric Rolle changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. Last week, he appeared before the Royal Bahamas Defence Force facing five counts of assault and one count of drunkenness.

Lieutenant Darius Adams, RBDF public relations officer, confirmed yesterday that Mr Rolle remains interdicted. He said the accused appeared before the RBDF’s authorised officer, who recommended warrant punishment, a formal disciplinary procedure within military where a Commanding Officer recommends a sentence which must be approved by high-ranking authorities, in this case, the minister of national security.

Lieutenant Adams could not explain what penalties Mr Rolle may face.

Mr Rolle initially faced five counts of assault and one count of drunkenness. However, Lieutenant Adams confirmed the charges were reduced to three counts of physical assault.

“The prosecution was satisfied with these three counts,” Lieutenant Adams said.

Regarding the drunkenness charge, Lieutenant Adams said it was no longer being pursued.

Mr Rolle was described as a 21-year veteran of the force and a trainee instructor.



