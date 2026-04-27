Alleged gang leader killed in Cable Beach ambush

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AN alleged gang leader wanted for murder was shot and killed in a targeted attack in a busy Cable Beach area late Thursday, triggering a heavy police response in one of New Providence’s main tourist corridors.

Mario Deveaux, 55, also known as “Mario Fox,” was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot injuries near a Ford Taurus at a gated residence off Coral Road, just off West Bay Street, shortly after 10pm, according to police. The entrance gate was reportedly open and not working at the time.

It is believed three gunmen discharged more than 40 rounds. His car and body were riddled with bullets. Thousands of dollars in cash in his pockets was untouched.

Emergency Medical Services personnel examined him at the scene and confirmed he showed no signs of life.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anton Rahming said the victim had arrived at the location - where it is believed he lived - alone when he was ambushed.

“Once he came to that area, unknown persons exited what we believe to be an SUV vehicle and fired upon him, subsequently wounding him fatally,” he said. “That vehicle left the area heading in an easterly direction.”

Preliminary information indicates a dark-coloured SUV was seen speeding away from the area shortly after the shooting, and investigators believe its occupants may be involved.

The killing unfolded near several businesses along the Cable Beach strip, including Sandals Royal Bahamian and Curly’s Restaurant and Bar, forcing closures and disrupting traffic as dozens of heavily armed officers locked down the scene and crime scene investigators processed a white home inside a gated community.

Mr Deveaux had been identified as an alleged gang leader and was previously listed among eight men on a police wanted poster for murder in 2017. Investigators are examining whether that was connected to the killing, though police have not confirmed a motive.

He had also been linked to the fattal shooting of another alleged gang leader, Duran Neely - known as “Monster” - last August.

Then Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade stressed that many of the country’s recent killings stem from feuds over drugs and relationships. Saying “prolific serial offenders” cannot remain “free in our communities to continue to create fear” and possibly commit more serious crimes, he urged family members, friends and associates of serial criminals to “turn them into police before you become targets”.

The killing prompted renewed concern from Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) president Khandi Gibson, who warned about the cycle of violence and its toll on families.

“I've been doing FOAM for many years, and I've seen the hunter become the hunted," she said.

She added that while violence often comes full circle, the deepest impact is felt by those left behind, particularly children and relatives who continue to grapple with grief long after the funeral.

Ms Gibson also urged caution in the handling of information during active murder investigations, warning that premature identification of suspects can fuel retaliation and endanger innocent people.