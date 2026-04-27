Boyfriend arrested after woman escapes with kids after assault

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was held against her will, threatened with death, and sexually assaulted in an incident that prompted her to flee the home with her underage children on Friday.

Police launched an investigation into the reported sexual assault, which occurred in the vicinity of Symonnette and Dunmore Street.

Around 12am, police received a call from the female victim, who alleged that her boyfriend had assaulted her, reporting that force was used, resulting in injuries, and said she managed to escape the residence with her children before seeking police assistance.

Officers from the Mobile Division responded and located the complainant. She said while in her bedroom collecting clothing, she was held against her will by her boyfriend, who threatened to kill her before sexually assaulting her. She further reported that he later allowed her to leave the premises.

Officers from Operation Black Scorpion later arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the matter.