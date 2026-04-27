Court discharges man who kept lost wallet containing $2,000

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

ONE man was discharged and another placed on probation after separate stealing-related matters were heard before a magistrate in New Providence on Friday.

Tyrone Wallace Glass, 31, of Skyline Drive, was charged with stealing by finding in connection with an incident on March 7, 2026.

Prosecutors alleged he took possession of a black wallet containing a driver’s licence, a National Insurance Board card and $2,000, believed to have been lost, and failed to return it within 48 hours or as soon as practicable.

The magistrate exercised discretion to discharge Mr Glass.

In a separate case, Sonny Brown, 38, of Jean Street, Monastery Park, pleaded guilty to attempted stealing.

The court heard that on April 22, 2026, at Mackey Street, he attempted to steal two bags of Tide Pods valued at $18.29 each, the property of Super Value, with a total value of $36.60.

He received a conditional discharge and was placed on six months’ probation, with one month at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in default.

Both matters were concluded.