Four men arrested at ports over fraudulent ID documents

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FOUR men, including three Haitian nationals, were arrested at Bahamian ports of entry after authorities intercepted what they say were fraudulent travel and identification documents.

At Lynden Pindling International Airport on Friday, a 26-year-old man was taken into custody after allegedly presenting a fake United Kingdom passport to immigration officers.

Police said the man arrived from Jamaica shortly after 7pm and handed over the document while seeking entry. Checks determined the passport was fraudulent and had been reported stolen in the United Kingdom. Further inquiries indicated he is on bail in Jamaica in connection with a murder charge.

In a separate incident on Saturday, three Haitian men were arrested at South Bimini International Airport after officials flagged suspicious National Insurance cards during routine checks of passengers arriving from New Providence.

Police, working with the Bahamas Immigration Department and a representative from the National Insurance Board, examined the documents and confirmed they were fraudulent.

The men, aged 29, 30 and 36, were taken into custody on suspicion of possessing forged documents.