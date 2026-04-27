Junior Achievement group serves breakfast to Grand Bahama police

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Members of the GB Shipyard N.A.V.Y. Achievers, a Junior Achievement company, demonstrated appreciation for law enforcement through a special outreach initiative, “Serving Breakfast to Those Who Serve Us,” at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Canteen in the Back of Town on March 21.

The youth group assisted in serving 100 meals from 8am to 10am to officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force while also extending support to members of the surrounding community. Officers attended in person and others collected meals to take back to their respective stations, allowing the initiative to reach personnel from various locations on the island.

Achievers from GB Shipyard N.A.V.Y. also interacted with both officers and residents while serving meals. The meal was prepared by the Police Staff Canteen worker who is the only culinary arts chef within the Royal Bahamas Police Force, whose efforts contributed significantly to the success of the event.

Additionally, qualified nurses were on hand to provide free health checkups and basic health screenings for officers, promoting health and wellness among those who serve the public.

Organizers described the initiative as an opportunity for young leaders to express gratitude to law enforcement while strengthening ties between youth, police and the wider community.

President Andreaz Burrows expressed appreciation to all who supported the effort and emphasized gratitude to police officers for their daily service in keeping communities safe.

“The event was a great success, she said. The initiative also strengthened the connection between young leaders, law enforcement, and the wider community.”

Junior Achievement is the leading youth development organization in The Bahamas dedicated to fostering youth innovation, financial literacy, entrepreneurship, college preparedness and work readiness.

Over the past 40 years, the successful programmes have been operated in various islands across The Bahamas; including Abaco, Andros, Eleuthera, Berry Islands, Cat Island, Grand Bahama, New Providence and Mayaguana. It has proven to help students understand the importance of financial literacy and how it plays a role in every community.



