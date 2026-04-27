Man granted $3,500 bail over Paradise Island taxi stand threats

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of threatening to kill another man at a Paradise Island taxi stand was granted $3,500 bail after pleading not guilty in Magistrate’s Court.

Lavardo Recardo Martin, 45, of Golden Isles, denied charges of threats of death, assault and damage stemming from an alleged incident on April 22, 2026, at the Coral Towers taxi stand.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Martin threatened Apollo Bowe with intent to place him in fear of death and unlawfully assaulted him during the same incident.

He is also accused of intentionally damaging a $55 shirt belonging to Mr Bowe.

Bail was set at $3,500 with one or two sureties. As a condition, Mr Martin must sign in at Carmichael Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

The case was adjourned to June 18.



