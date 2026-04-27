Off-duty officer shoots suspect during attempted armed robbery

AN off-duty police officer shot and wounded a suspected robber during an exchange of gunfire outside a Carmichael Road West business on Friday night, one of two separate shooting incidents police investigated.

Police said shortly after 8pm the officer was seated in his vehicle outside a business establishment when he was approached by a masked male dressed in dark clothing.

The suspect allegedly brandished a firearm and attempted to rob him. The officer retrieved his service weapon and fired multiple shots, and the suspect reportedly returned fire.

The suspect was shot in the legs, right arm and back and was taken to hospital in guarded condition. The officer was not injured, but his black Nissan Murano sustained gunfire damage, including a shattered driver’s side window.

Police said a firearm, ammunition and other items of evidential value were recovered from the scene. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old boy was shot on Saturday morning in the Reef Lane off Malcolm Road area and remains in hospital in fair condition.

Police said shortly before 11am the teen was standing in a yard when a masked male dressed in dark clothing exited a black Nissan Cube and approached him with a firearm.

The suspect allegedly asked about a specific individual. When the victim said he did not know the person, the gunman fired multiple shots, hitting him in the right thigh before fleeing in the vehicle.