PM calls Pintard’s request for observers inappropriate

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has rebuked Opposition Leader Michael Pintard for appealing directly to the United States for election observers, calling the move “quite inappropriate” and outside the country’s established process.

Mr Davis said over the weekend that international observation of Bahamian elections is routine and governed by law, with the Parliamentary Commissioner responsible for initiating invitations.

“It’s quite inappropriate for him to have done that. There’s a process in place designed by the laws as to how we got international observers. International observers to our electoral process is nothing new,” Mr Davis said.

“Over the several elections last 10, 15 elections, we’ve always had observers, and it’s originated by the Parliamentary Commissioner, which he had already done. So his exercise was completely redundant, unnecessary. But rather, that’s political mischief that he’s attempting to make. What he expect to gain from it? I don’t know.”

Mr Pintard revealed last week that he wrote to US Ambassador Herschel Walker on April 8 seeking support in “facilitating credible and independent international observation” for the upcoming general election. He said the Free National Movement also contacted the United Nations, the Organisation of American States, the Commonwealth Secretariat and CARICOM with similar requests.

The party released correspondence from US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish confirming that a request had been made through diplomatic channels.

“The US Embassy has requested to observe the 2026 general elections in The Bahamas through formal diplomatic channels, and we understand invitation letters to all resident Heads of Mission will be issued from Government House,” Mrs Furnish said.

The government, meanwhile, confirmed that The Bahamas and the Organisation of American States have signed an agreement establishing the privileges and immunities for election observers, marking the fourth time the OAS will observe a general election in the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell has not directly said whether the government would accept US observers, instead saying the matter rests with the proper legal authorities, not Mr Pintard. He also pointed to a gazette notice stating that the Governor General, after consulting the Parliamentary Commissioner, may invite outside election observers.

In a separate interview, British High Commissioner Smita Rossetti said her country supports international observation efforts where invited, describing such missions as aimed at promoting transparency and accountability.

“We participate in international observation missions all around the world in support of principles of transparency, accountability, and we would be delighted to participate in that impartial, neutral manner here in The Bahamas too,” she said.







