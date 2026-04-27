Suspect claims self-defence after fatally stabbing a friend

By Earyel Bowleg

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed after an altercation with a close friend in a Carmichael Road community after midnight on Saturday, with the suspect later turning himself in and claiming self-defence, sources said.

The incident occurred off Penfold Court in the Ferguson Subdivision, where police said the victim had been at a social gathering when he became involved in a dispute with another man believed to be from the area.

A person familiar with both men said the pair were close friends and that alcohol may have played a role in the confrontation. The source said the accused claimed he acted in self-defence, alleging he was being attacked and responded to protect his own life.

Police said the victim was later seen running north along the street with a stab wound to the neck before collapsing. Officers responded shortly after midnight and found him lying outside a residence with neck injuries. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspect initially fled in an unknown direction, police said, before later turning himself in.

The individual, who said he watched the victim grow up and is related to the suspect, said the incident has deeply affected those who knew both men.

He said he learned of the killing through a contact at the Coroner’s Office who sent a message about a murder.