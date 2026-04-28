24-year-old granted bail over unlawful sexual intercourse charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS allege that Isaiah Butler, 24, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor on two occasions between September 2025 and January 2026 in New Providence.

Butler was not required to enter a plea to two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans yesterday.

The court was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Butler was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Wulff Road Police Station every Monday by 9pm.

He is scheduled to return to court for service of the indictment on August 13.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, and Levan Johnson represented the accused.