Candidate slammed on crown land deeds

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PLP candidate’s declaration that she had Crown Land deeds in hand and had been told to distribute them has drawn fire and questions about how such allocations are handled.

According to video footage, East Grand Bahama candidate Dr Monique Pratt made the claim at a PLP rally in West End on April 13, just weeks before the general election, telling supporters she possessed the long-awaited documents and had been instructed to release them.

“Some other folks on the other side was talking about some crown land they have for y’all,” Dr Pratt told supporters. “Well, I’m proud to say that I have in my possession your long-awaited deeds to your crown land, and I’ve been given the instructions from our prime minister to release them to you.”

A subsequent social media post showed Dr Pratt at a party event calling out the names of East Grand Bahama residents who had reportedly been granted Crown Land.

Her remarks have raised questions about why title deeds would be in the hands of a political candidate rather than processed through government channels.

Contacted Monday, Dr Pratt referred questions to the PLP, saying party officials were aware of the issue and would respond. Latrae Rahming, who handles communications for the Office of the Prime Minister and the PLP, later told The Tribune the prime minister would address it directly with reporters whenever he faces them.

The issue drew criticism from Free National Movement chairman Dr Duane Sands, who said it raised concerns about fairness, transparency and the rule of law.

“Crown Land is not a political reward, it is a sacred national patrimony, held in trust for all Bahamians,” Dr Sands said.

He questioned how title deeds came into the custody of a political candidate and whether allocations were being used for political patronage.

“The issuance of title deeds is a formal governmental function, not a political favour to be dispensed from a campaign platform,” he said.

Dr Sands also called for answers from Prime Minister Philip Davis, who has ministerial responsibility for Crown Land, asking whether he instructed that deeds be given to a candidate for distribution.

He said the matter raises “significant legal and ethical questions” and called for accountability and transparency in the administration of Crown Land.



