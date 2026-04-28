Customs flags six fraud cases a month as 103 recruits join

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

CUSTOMS officials are uncovering up to six fraud cases a month, many involving importers understating the value or quantity of goods to reduce duties, Comptroller Ralph Munroe said yesterday, as the department inducted more than 100 new recruits to strengthen enforcement.

“What it means is that you have an invoice where someone knows they paid $1000, but when you look at it, they probably put $600 or maybe $500,” Mr Munroe said. “Or when you compare the prices with when you go online or back to the suppliers, you find that the prices have been slashed.”

He said officers are trained to spot discrepancies by checking invoices against supplier records and prevailing market prices, while also relying on information from within the business community.

“We train officers so that they can detect fraud. Also, we make sure that we have a good relationship with the business community. You get information from businesses who are in competition with each other,” Mr Munroe said.

He noted that competing businesses often flag suspiciously low declarations, helping authorities identify irregularities and take action.

Mr Munroe said many cases are handled administratively, with the Comptroller empowered to impose fines or confiscate goods under the law, rather than sending matters through the courts.

“Sometimes a comptroller may be in a better position than a magistrate to deal with the matter, because he has more knowledge of that,” Mr Munroe said.

He said the approach allows for quicker resolution while easing pressure on the court system.

The remarks came as the department inducted 103 new recruits, part of an ongoing effort to strengthen staffing across its operations.

Mr Munroe noted Customs generates roughly 40 percent of the country’s revenue, about $1.5bn annually, through duties, taxes and fees collected at ports of entry.

He said the department operates across more than 28 ports throughout the archipelago, which spans over 100,000 square miles, many requiring round-the-clock coverage. While the additional officers will help ease the strain, manpower challenges remain.

Mr Munroe said Customs continues to monitor imports through courier systems and has received no major complaints beyond occasional pressure from high volumes.

He said integrity remains central to the department’s work, stressing that public trust is essential for effective enforcement.



