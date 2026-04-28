Dominican faces court over fake passport and voter card

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A DOMINICAN man was charged yesterday with fraudulently obtaining a Bahamian voter’s card and passports, the latest in a series of such cases in recent months.

Prosecutors allege that Biandry Francis, 36, obtained a voter’s card from the Parliamentary Registration Department on August 19, 2019, in New Providence, and later uttered a fraudulent Bahamian passport in his name. He is also accused of fraudulently obtaining another Bahamian passport on March 1, 2022.

Co-accused Horatio Francis, 52, is alleged to have conspired with others to commit fraud on September 20, 2013, and to have fraudulently obtained a Bahamian passport in Biandry’s name on October 1, 2013.

Biandry is charged with possession of a false document, uttering a false document, and two counts of fraud by false pretences. Horatio faces charges of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, possession of a false document, and fraud by false pretences.

Both men pleaded not guilty before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

Biandry was granted $8,000 bail, while Horatio was granted $7,000 bail. Biandry must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Friday by 9pm, and Horatio must report to the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the first Monday of each month.

They are scheduled to return to court for trial on August 5.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.



