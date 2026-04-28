FACING REALITY: The great Bahamian masquerade - a nation selling its soul for a foreign accent

By IVOINE INGRAHAM

FOR decades, we have boasted of our "legendary hospitality," as if it were a natural resource like salt or sun. We wear it like a badge of honour, claiming it’s the bedrock of our primary industry. But look closer at the reflection in the crystal-clear waters of our harbours, and you will see a face that is starting to look like a stranger.

That hospitality has curdled into a submissive, identity-erasing performance. We haven’t just opened our doors to the world. We’ve remodelled the house until we can’t recognize the furniture. And, in the process, we have systematically dismantled what it means to be "raw born" Bahamian.

We are a nation in the throes of a cultural identity crisis. In a desperate, greedy rush to please the visitor and appease a deep-seated inferiority complex, we’re trading our heritage for a cheap, foreign imitation.

If we don’t stop pretending to be everyone else, the true Bahamian will soon be an extinct species.

The linguistic contortionists

The most immediate casualty of our self-loathing is our tongue. There’s a peculiar, painful comedy in watching a Bahamian enter a room of Americans or Europeans. Suddenly, the melodic, rhythmic cadence of our dialect, the sharp "v" sounds, the beautiful efficiency of our phrasing, the "h" that we so proudly drop, is strangled in the throat. We begin to strain, pulling and stretching our vowels into a phonetic caricature of North American speech.

We think we sound "educated." We think we sound "sophisticated." In reality, we sound like people ashamed of their mother tongue. We are so anxious to impress the visitor that we abandon the very thing that makes us distinct. It’s a linguistic inferiority complex that suggests our natural way of speaking isn't good enough for the global stage.

But here is the irony: the tourist didn’t travel thousands of miles to hear a second-rate version of themselves. They came to hear us. When we put on an accent, we aren't being professional, we’re being fraudulent. We’re telling the world that our culture is a costume we only wear when no one important is looking.

The silent death of the Bahamian rhythm

Music is the heartbeat of a nation. But in the Bahamas, our heart is beating to a foreign drum. We’ve abandoned the storytelling of Calypso and the raw, earthy energy of our own sound for the sake of regional conformity.

Walk into any major "Bahamian" party or nightclub today. For the first three hours, you’ll hear the frantic pulse of Soca from the south or the heavy bass of Jamaican Dancehall. We bow at the altar of other Caribbean identities while our own Goombay and Rake ‘n’ Scrape are relegated to the "cultural segment"—a token gesture at the end of the night rather than a lived reality.

When a visitor steps off a cruise ship, they’re often greeted by a harsh, discordant sound. They hear patwah being blasted in the streets or spoken by those claiming to be "native," leaving the tourist bewildered. They came for the land of Sloop John B and the rhythm of the Obeah Man, but they leave with a playlist from Kingston or Port of Spain.

By mimicking our neighbours, we aren't being "Caribbean." We’re being lazy. We are telling the world that our own music isn't vibrant enough to carry a party.

The prostitution of the marketplace

Perhaps the most egregious betrayal of our national soul is found in our commerce. We have sold our souls on the altar of greed, and the evidence is written in the stalls of our markets and the front seats of our taxis.

The Straw Market, once the hallowed ground of Bahamian industry--where the smell of dried palm fronds and the sound of Bahamian laughter defined the experience--has been hijacked. Stalls intended for Bahamian artisans, intended to showcase the intricate weave of our elders, are now occupied by people with foreign accents selling mass-produced trinkets from halfway across the world.

We see the same erosion in our taxi industry. Franchises, born of the empowerment of Bahamians to be the primary ambassadors of our shores, are being subleased or handed off to those with a foreign tongue. The visitor climbs into a cab, expecting the wit, the history, and the old stories of a Bahamian driver, instead finds a stranger who can barely describe the significance of the Water Tower or the Queen’s Staircase.

We have commodified our identity and then outsourced the labour. We have allowed the native experience to be diluted by those who have no stake in our history. All because we were too greedy to protect our own and too ashamed to insist on our own standards.

The inferiority complex: emulating what we despise

It’s a funny, twisted thing: we often spend our time in private circles criticizing foreign influence, yet we spend our public lives desperately trying to emulate it. We adopt the slang, the fashion, and the attitudes of people from lands we claim to despise.

We don’t tell the old stories anymore. The folklore, the bush medicine, and the historical struggles that forged our character are being replaced by the latest viral trend from a screen. We are becoming a hollowed-out people. We have traded the grit of the "raw born" for the gloss of the world traveller, not realizing that a person who is everywhere is ultimately nowhere.

The tourists are anxious to meet a real Bahamian, someone with the pride of a person who knows exactly where they come from. Instead, they find a nation of people anxious to be anyone else.

The way forward: reclaiming the Bahamian soul

What are we going to do to retain our charm, our authenticity, and that Bahamian pride that once catapulted us into international prominence? How do we stop the slide into extinction?





1. Reclaim the Tongue: We must stop apologizing for our dialect. It’s not "broken English," it’s the language of our survival and our creativity. We must speak it with pride in our shops, our schools, and our seats of government.

2. Reprioritize the Rhythm: Our airwaves and our dancefloors must belong to us first. We must incentivize and celebrate our musicians, ensuring that Goombay and Rake ‘n’ Scrape are not "tourist music," but the soundtrack of our daily lives.

3. Purge the Marketplace: We must return the Bahamian to the Bahamian experience. This means strict enforcement of our laws regarding the Straw Market and taxi franchises. If it says "native," it must be native. We cannot allow foreign tongues to be the first voices a visitor hears when they are seeking a Bahamian welcome.

4. Teach the Stories: We must reintroduce our history and folklore into our homes and schools. People who don’t know their own stories are easily convinced to tell someone else’s.





Facing Reality, The Bahamas is losing its identity because we have been too hospitable to everyone else’s culture and too hostile to our own. We must stop being pretty for the visitor and start being real for ourselves. The pride that once brought visitors back repeatedly wasn't based on how well we could mimic them. It was based on the fact that we were unlike anyone else on earth.

It’s time to put down the foreign mask. It is time to speak our truth, sing our songs, and stand tall in our raw born glory. If we don’t reclaim our soul now, we won’t have a country left to be hospitable with.



