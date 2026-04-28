Man faces court accused of raping 26-year-old woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 36-year-old man was charged yesterday with raping a 26-year-old woman on April 11.

Kevano Knowles was not required to enter a plea to the charge of rape before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

The court was informed that the case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

Knowles was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until August 13, when he is expected to be served with the indictment.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.