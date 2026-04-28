Man granted $8,000 bail over child pornography charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

PROSECUTORS have alleged that Henry Bethel Jr, 26, intentionally shared pornographic videos of a 16-year-old girl on social media on April 7.

Bethel was not required to enter a plea to a charge of possession of child pornography before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans yesterday.

The court was advised that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bethel was granted $8,000 bail with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, he must sign in at the East Street South Police Station every Monday by 9pm.

He is expected to return to court for service of the indictment on August 6.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case, while Bjorn Ferguson represented the accused.