Minister defends privacy amid controversy over public officer’s political clothing

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell yesterday refused to comment on the controversy surrounding a senior public officer photographed in political paraphernalia, insisting that “personal conduct is one’s personal conduct” and that personnel matters should remain private.

His remark yesterday followed scrutiny over Melvin Seymour, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was seen wearing Progressive Liberal Party gear on Nomination Day at a political event on Cat Island linked to Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Former Public Service Minister Brensil Rolle last week criticised Mr Seymour’s actions as a breach of the General Orders and warned that failing to act could undermine confidence in the public service’s neutrality and integrity and make the rules governing political activity by those in office ‘unenforceable.’

But Mr Mitchell refused to be drawn. “I really don't have any comment to make on any of that, except to say that one's personal conduct is one's personal conduct,” he said during a press conference. “And there are people who are responsible for the matters which you've raised, but that's as far as I can go at this point.”

Pressed on whether public officers are treated fairly regardless of their political views, he declined to engage, saying: “It would be inappropriate for me.”

He stressed that privacy should guide how such matters are handled.

“I understand in this dispensation that privacy means nothing to anyone anymore, but my view is privacy is an important issue, and personnel matters are private and personal, unless that person wants to disclose what those issues are,” he said.

“I would rather stay away from any comment on any personnel matters of that nature. All I can say is that no one who is FNM in this ministry has been dismissed or otherwise affected as a result of being a member or otherwise at the FNM, not under my watch, as far as I'm concerned.”

Mr Mitchell reiterated his position when pressed further, adding: “Again, I said personnel matters are private. I have no wish to delve into someone's personal personnel issues in public, and I don't think it's appropriate to do so. I think that's a question which ought to be left to others.”

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle said on Sunday that the matter falls under the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The Office of the Prime Minister will, in that regard, handle any communications regarding that matter,” she said, adding that her ministry has repeatedly issued general orders governing political involvement by public servants.

Latrae Rahming, communications director in the Office of the Prime Minister, said yesterday that Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis would address questions about Mr Seymour directly with reporters, though he could not say when that would happen.

The controversy centres on whether Mr Seymour breached General Orders requiring political neutrality.

Mr Seymour, a retiree rehired into the public service, receives total annual compensation of $221,316, including salary, pension and allowances.