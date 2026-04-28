PM warns Pintard to drop 'crazy antics' ahead of vote

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis warned Opposition Leader Michael Pintard to abandon what he called “crazy antics” and avoid disrupting the election process, as tensions rise ahead of the April 30 advanced poll.

Speaking at a Progressive Liberal Party rally at Thomas A Robinson Stadium, Mr Davis said recent by-election clashes should not be repeated.

“Please, I ask our opponents to observe the dignity of the day. Stop the crazy antics we have seen in the two by-election held during this term. Crazy Junkanoo Dancing is one thing, but do not try to disrupt election process. No need to fuss and fight and carry on,” he said.

“We only have one Bahamas, so let’s act accordingly. Just try to be, I guess, graceful losers.”

His comments come as the Free National Movement raises concerns about the voter register and seeks international election observers.

Mr Davis previously criticised Mr Pintard for appealing directly to the United States for observers, calling the move inappropriate and outside established protocols.

The prime minister pointed to last year’s Golden Isles advanced polling, which descended into chaos when supporters of the FNM and Coalition of Independents blocked the removal of ballot boxes over a dispute about how materials should be transported.

He argued that an FNM victory would reverse progress, warning of renewed instability and political conflict.

Mr Davis also dismissed the FNM’s pledge to build 5,000 homes, saying the party had not delivered housing in more than 15 years.

“ I hope they’re not relying on that candidate from Garden Hills to build. A few years ago to build some environmentally friendly, affordable homes, got some Crown land, but hasn’t built a single home yet,” he said.

He criticised the party’s proposal to provide single mothers with a $200 monthly payment, saying it lacked broader support measures.

“ No plans to help the maternity leave, no plan to bring down the cost of living on diapers or daily food. No plan to provide better maternity services in the hospital. No. Just give people a few dollars a month to say they are giving them something”

Mr Davis also took aim at the FNM’s proposal for a national lottery.

“You see, they want to turn the Treasury into a numbers house, and they want their private operators to make their profits from it. What they’re not saying is, which of their rich friends will really hit the jackpot.”