18-year-old faces court over threat to life

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A TEENAGE male accused of endangering another man’s life with a handgun earlier this month was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Marvin Sherman, 18, endangered the life of Kenley Thomany with a handgun on April 17 in New Providence.

Sherman was not required to enter a plea to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life before acting Chief Magistrate Ancella Evans.

He was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment.

The defendant was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Sherman will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his voluntary bill of indictment is served on June 25.

Inspector Deon Barr prosecuted the case.