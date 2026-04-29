Man granted bail over indecent assault charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man accused of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old girl was granted bail.

Prosecutors allege Rodger Mott inappropriately touched the girl on April 22 in New Providence.

Mott pleaded not guilty to indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted bail in the amount of $6,000 with one or two sureties and must sign in at the Grove Police Station on the last Sunday of each month.

Mott returns to court for trial on June 17.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.