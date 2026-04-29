NCL fined for environmental violations at Great Stirrup Cay

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

NORWEGIAN Cruise Line has been fined for environmental violations at Great Stirrup Cay, as a related labour dispute involving a former employee awaits a conciliation hearing.

Environment Minister Zane Lightbourne said enforcement action was taken following an investigation into the cay, which the company owns and operates.

He said the penalties include a $20,000 base fine along with additional fines, though the total has not been disclosed. He added that the company remains within the legal window to pay, but no payments have yet been received.

Mr Lightbourne said investigators identified further violations beyond those raised publicly, with details to be outlined in a forthcoming report.

“We’ll put an official report on that, but we would not like to, at this time, indicate any specifics outside of the official report,” he said.

The Tribune previously reported that Daylland Moxey, a former assistant safety manager at the cay, alleged he was terminated on March 8 after raising concerns about environmental and safety practices, including a waste site fire and the handling of hazardous materials.

He claimed his dismissal was retaliatory and said he is still owed wages.

Director of Labour Howard Thompson said a trade dispute filed by Mr Moxey will be referred to a conciliator, though no date has been set.

The Department of Labour has not yet launched its own investigation and is awaiting the outcome of the environmental assessment.

“Once environmental do what they need to do, they will let me know, and then my team will move in,” Mr Thompson said.

He said the department will conduct a two-part investigation once that process is complete, examining both workplace conditions and the complainant’s treatment.

“One is the occupational health side of it, for working conditions,” Mr Thompson said. “Then the other investigatory part is the issues with his bosses not treating him fairly.”

Mr Thompson said the timeline will depend on the availability of conciliators, noting that only a small number handle such matters, but said the case will be addressed “in due course”.

He described the dispute as complex, citing the range of allegations, and said findings from the environmental investigation could inform aspects of the labour case, particularly claims of retaliation.

Mr Thompson added that while the Department of Labour cannot shut down operations at the cay, it can issue correction notices before imposing fines.

No timeline has been given for the conciliation hearing or the release of the environmental report.