Nurse beaten after leaving shelter pleads for extended victim stays

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A REGISTERED nurse who said she was forced from a government shelter is calling for longer stays for domestic violence victims, claiming she was beaten “black and blue” after leaving the facility and encountering her husband again.

“A week later, after me and my son got evicted, we came into contact with my husband,” she said. “This man beat me black and blue. I had to fight for my life.”

Pamela McKenzie said she had been trapped in an abusive marriage and turned to authorities after her husband’s brother allegedly pulled a gun on her and her son. She said she went to a police station but later faced intimidation and threats from her in-laws.

She said she chose not to pursue the matter further and was referred to Social Services, where she and her son were placed in a domestic violence shelter.

Mrs McKenzie said she saw other residents forced out after the three-month limit.

“We had an elderly lady there. Her and her plastic bags were out placed on the road.”

Two weeks ago, she said, she and her son were also required to leave after reaching the time limit. She acknowledged she had been told from the outset that the stay would be capped at three months but said she was still recovering from abuse and remained unemployed despite being a registered nurse.

She alleged that some residents were allowed to stay beyond the limit, including foreign nationals. The Tribune was unable to independently confirm those claims up to press time.

After leaving the shelter, Mrs McKenzie said she and her son stayed with a friend, where she slept on the floor. She has since secured work as a live-in caretaker, while her son has joined a training programme in Exuma, where he now lives.

She said other domestic violence victims she knows have fared worse, with some now living in their cars or in makeshift housing.

The mother of three said she was disappointed that no one from Social Services followed up after her departure and urged the government to extend shelter stays for residents who remain unemployed or at risk.

Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said in December 2025 that the government’s leased shelter rooms were at capacity as officials balance requests for extensions with new cases.

He said the ministry leases about 150 rooms from private entities, excluding those at the Poinciana Inn Shelter, and all are occupied. He added that officials are negotiating leases for two additional properties as demand increases.

“We have given extensions to people who may come for the first time and find out that their situation has not improved to the point that they could go on their own,” he said.

Asked about the strain of managing limited housing, Mr Laroda said shelter accommodation is intended to be temporary.

“We are telling individuals that, look, this is a temporary fix,” he said. “We'll try to assist you. We'll try to assist you with finances and other stuff, to put you in a position to be on your own. Because, unlike the government housing programme, shelter assistance is supposed to be temporary.”



