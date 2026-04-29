Pastor Mario Moxey elected new Christian Council president

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PASTOR Mario Moxey has been named the new president of the Bahamas Christian Council, securing a decisive victory.

The Tribune understands Mr Moxey won 169 votes to 58 for Apostle Raymond Wells. He succeeds Bishop Delton Fernander, who had led the council since 2017.

In his first remarks following the outcome, Mr Moxey placed unity at the centre of his leadership agenda.

“We really want to make sure that there's unity in the body of Christ among denominations—that's the first and foremost thing—and then also unity in the nation in terms of the civic, religious aspect, and governmental aspects, that we're all able to work together for the common good,” he said. “We summed it all up into one voice, one church, one nation.”

He said he will consult with his executive team to determine priorities based on available resources. In a statement, the Bahamas Christian Council confirmed Mr Moxey’s appointment as president for the 2026 to 2029 term and outlined a mandate built around the theme “One Voice. One Church. One Nation.” “It is both a privilege and a calling to serve God by serving the people of The Bahamas, and in particular the Christian Churches that span our nation. The Church represents the largest block of citizenry across every sector of society, with approximately 90 percent of our population identifying as Christian. This is not merely a statistic. It is a responsibility.”

Expanding on the council’s direction, Mr Moxey said the church must assert a unified moral voice, strengthen ties across denominations, and help foster national cohesion.

“The Church is not a minority voice trying to be heard. We are the majority voice that must choose to be the unifier. As we unify the Church, we position ourselves to help unify the nation, offering spiritual leadership, moral clarity, and a renewed sense of purpose for our people.”

Mr Moxey, who previously served as the council’s vice president, said his involvement spans about 16 years and has been driven by a desire to serve.

“I've been in the Bahamas Christian Council. I would say about 16 years now, and so I've always had a desire to serve my country. That's the reason why I was in the Christian Council, because I felt as though I needed to serve, I needed to contribute. Just as a result of tenure and being there, it's time for natural elevation to take place, to serve a higher level. It's my privilege to represent the Christian community at this season.”

The council also announced its new executive leadership team, representing a cross-section of Christian denominations in The Bahamas.



