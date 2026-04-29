Pintard calls for arrests over $200k gift certificates

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement leader Michael Pintard has accused the Davis administration of breaking the law by using public funds to distribute gift certificates bearing the names of PLP election candidates, calling the matter “egregious” and urging that charges be brought.

His comments followed The Tribune’s report that gift certificates issued to Abaco residents as Hurricane Dorian relief payments — and signed by PLP candidates and officials — were funded by the Ministry of Finance.

Chris Lleida, chief executive officer of Premier Importers, said the certificates were issued at the request of the ministry.

The total value exceeded $200,000, with vouchers distributed in amounts of $200, $300 and $500. Office of the Prime Minister officials have not publicly responded. When contacted, Communications Director Latrae Rahming said Prime Minister Philip Davis would address the matter with reporters at an unspecified time.

Mr Pintard said the use of public funds in this way amounts to a criminal offence.

“It is a crime because you’re using government funds for a narrow political perspective,” he said, calling for “somebody to pay the price.”

He compared the situation to the “Bermuda scandal,” in which a PLP trip was initially funded by the Public Treasury before being reimbursed by the party.

Mr Pintard argued the scale of the spending exceeded what could be approved at the level of the financial secretary, suggesting the decision would have required approval from the prime minister.

He also said it was “even more egregious” that Central and South Abaco candidate Bradley Fox Jr was involved in distributing the vouchers despite not holding a government post.

Certificates obtained by The Tribune show e-vouchers issued to residents signed by Mr Fox and Preston Roberts, the party’s campaign coordinator and a Disaster Reconstruction Authority board member.

“You’re talking about somebody who has no standing in government at all and so on multiple levels, this is wrong,” he said.

“Somebody should be held to account, and charges should be brought against them or the sanctions, whatever the sanctions are, as outlined in the law, those sanctions should be carried out.”

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence to offer, give or provide money, gifts or other benefits to a voter to influence how they vote or to reward voting behaviour. The law also prohibits providing such benefits to influence the return of a candidate to Parliament or to encourage others to secure votes on a candidate’s behalf. It further makes it an offence to fund or knowingly facilitate such activities, including providing or repaying money intended for use in bribery.

The Bahamas has no comprehensive campaign finance regime, and there are no clear, enforceable rules requiring full disclosure of political spending or governing the use of public resources during election periods. Both major political parties have continually promised to introduce a campaign finance system but have failed to do so.