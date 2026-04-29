Sands calls for police probe over Abaco gift certificate

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FNM candidates seized on the gift certificate controversy at a rally last night, suggesting the distribution of more than $200,000 in vouchers to Abaco residents could amount to a misuse of public funds and warrant a police investigation.

The issue stems from a Tribune report that the certificates, issued as Hurricane Dorian relief, were funded by the Ministry of Finance, according to Premier Importers chief executive officer Chris Lleida.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands said the claims raise serious questions.

“Now, based on The Tribune story," he said at the party's New Providence rally, "was there criminal behaviour involved in this funny business? Was there misappropriation of public funds? This may be a matter for the Royal Bahamas Police Force to figure out.”

“I want y'all to listen to me carefully. It seems that the PLP used taxpayer money for their blatant political activity. Now, at the very least, this is a blatant violation of the public trust.”

North Abaco candidate Terrece Bootle also criticised the timing and nature of the assistance, arguing it reflects a pattern of last-minute gestures rather than sustained recovery efforts nearly five years after Hurricane Dorian.

“Nearly five years later, those promises are not a reality. Calling inaction progress are nearly leaning on the past administration does not rebuild homes, does not restore lives, and it does not renew trust. Abaconians know the difference. Don’t play in our faces,” she said.

“If you truly understand Abaco then you understand this — progress must be visible. It is measurable, felt in everyday life. It cannot be substituted with rhetoric and last minute gestures funded by the public purse. Santa Claus came to Abaco recently ”

She said such efforts are not a sustained response and called for a properly planned and consistent commitment to rebuilding.

“These last minute efforts are only a political strategy. Show some respect to my people. There should been a sustained and properly planned commitment to the people of Abaco. To the people of Abaco, remain vigilant, remain discerning. Take what relief they give you. After all it is your right but measure leadership what is has been consistently delivered not what is suddenly offered.”

The controversy was one of several issues raised by Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard, who also defended his decision to invite international observers to monitor the upcoming general election, saying the opposition does not trust the Davis administration.

Speaking at the rally at RM Bailey Park, Mr Pintard said outside scrutiny was necessary given concerns about how the government conducts its affairs.

“Brave leaders stand up for their people. Brave leaders don't get on television and cry about a leader of the opposition who invites the international community to observe our election. The reason is simple, bro, we don't trust you. We have a problem with the way you do business. So we watching you. We invite some other people to join us.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis continued his attacks on the Opposition at a PLP rally in Andros last night.

He portrayed the PLP as a united force with a clear plan and vision for the country, while casting the FNM as a divisive party full of tricks.

He said the FNM had neither a plan nor a real leader capable of doing the job.

He urged Andros residents to judge the PLP by its record and also touted plans to establish a hydroponic farm, lower egg prices and bring a new community clinic online.

“But that's just the start,” Mr Davis said. “The Blueprint for Progress lays out a vision for Andros that is bigger than any one project. We are focused on expanding opportunities across our islands.”

“Andros is going to play a starring role in the next phase of our country’s national development. We will begin planning for the development of the City of Andros, laying the foundation for Andros to become a hub of economic activity, environmental enterprise, and sustainable development.”