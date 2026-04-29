Teen jailed, three remanded over court parking lot gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man who admitted possessing a prohibited weapon in the Magistrate’s Court parking lot on Nassau Street last week was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Tarran Seymour was found with a banned Austrian Glock 9mm pistol and 31 rounds of ammunition after police searched a grey Kia Soul in the court parking lot around 11am on April 24.

Police also recovered a black ski mask from the vehicle.

Seymour pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition with intent to supply before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

His co-accused — Dondre Williams, 27, Randy Mackey, 23, and Jeffery Toussaint, 23 — pleaded not guilty.

One of the accused had a separate matter before the court on the day of the arrest.

Seymour was sentenced to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie objected to bail for the remaining defendants, citing the seriousness of the offence and the prevalence of firearm-related violence.

The three men were denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until their trial on June 24.