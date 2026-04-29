Three Haitian men jailed over fraudulent NIB cards

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE Haitian nationals were sentenced to prison after admitting to possessing fraudulent National Insurance Board cards at Bimini International Airport last weekend.

Peterson Auguste, 35, Lautile Delhomme, 30, and Joadly Atleus, 29, were found with fraudulent NIB cards bearing their names in South Bimini around 10am on April 25.

Immigration officials alerted police after becoming suspicious of the documents presented by the men upon arrival in the Family Islands from New Providence.

The accused pleaded guilty to possession of a forged document and uttering a forged document before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly Burrows.

Auguste was sentenced to one year in prison, while the other two defendants were each sentenced to 18 months.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom prosecuted the case.