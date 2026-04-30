23-year-old sentenced to 30 months for firearm possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN found with a loaded gun in his waistband outside a business on Prince Charles Drive on Monday night was sentenced to 30 months in prison yesterday.

Stephon Macena, 23, was found with a black Ruger P345 .45 pistol and three rounds of ammunition after officers saw him acting suspiciously near a vehicle at 1am on April 27.

Macena pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie, the prosecutor, asked for a strict sentence to deter firearm-related offences.

Macena was sentenced to 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.