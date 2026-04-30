37-year-old remanded over Andros teen assault charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl three times in Andros over three months was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Philip Sweeting, 37, had unlawful sexual intercourse with the underaged girl on February 24, April 22, and April 23 in Morgan’s Bluff, Andros.

Sweeting was not required to enter a plea to three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was informed that the matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment.

The accused was told he has the right to apply for bail in the higher court.

Sweeting was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until service of his voluntary bill of indictment on August 10.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case. Terrell Butler represented the accused.