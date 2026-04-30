COI leader faces perjury claim over conflicting wealth records

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

COALITION of Independents leader Lincoln Bain is facing a court action to have him prosecuted for perjury, with a creditor alleging his sworn testimony about his finances was contradicted by his recent election disclosures.

In filings submitted yesterday, Zinnia Rolle claims Mr Bain made “wilful and corrupt” false statements during an April 1 court examination into his ability to pay outstanding debts.

The application points to the statutory declaration Mr Bain filed on April 16 under the Parliamentary Elections Act, arguing it shows he had income, business revenue and assets at the time that were not disclosed in his sworn evidence.

Ms Rolle is asking the court to direct that Mr Bain be prosecuted under Section 82 of the Penal Code for perjury. She is also seeking an order requiring him to pay the remaining $85,000 owed within seven days.

In her affidavit, she alleges Mr Bain knew his statements were false and intended to “mislead the court and the judgment creditor as to his true financial position”.

The filing centres on four statements he allegedly made during the April 1 proceedings about his finances and assets.

According to the affidavit, Mr Bain told the court his last asset was $5,000 in savings, that he had no interest in any other assets, including those held at a credit union, and that he earned $20,000 a month.

He also allegedly told the court: “I have no bank account with Commonwealth Bank with zero or very low balance. I don’t keep anything in it. After the 2021 election I surrendered it to bank. No banker would give a business account with me. Even the Coalition of Independents bank account, I am not on that”.

However, in financial declarations submitted two weeks later to the Parliamentary Registration Department and published in The Tribune, the Pinewood aspirant reported a net worth of $1.5m, down from $1.8m declared in 2021. He listed total assets of $1.5m, income of $360,000 and liabilities of $85,000.

A draft order attached to the application asks the court to forward the transcript of Mr Bain’s April 1 evidence to the Director of Public Prosecutions for investigation and possible prosecution.

It also seeks to require him to enter into a $10,000 recognisance for his appearance in the Magistrates Court if proceedings are initiated.

The latest filing stems from a long-running dispute between Mr Bain and Ms Rolle over a failed investment arrangement dating back to 2010.

The courts ultimately ruled in Ms Rolle’s favour, with the Court of Appeal awarding $64,000 and the Privy Council later adding $26,000 in costs, bringing the total to $90,000. Partial payments of $5,000 have been made, leaving $85,000 outstanding.

The application comes as Mr Bain is already facing a potential bankruptcy action tied to the same debt. A Debtor’s Summons issued earlier this month warned that failure to pay could constitute an “act of bankruptcy”.



