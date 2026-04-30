DPA announces new chapter – with launch of new books division

With decades of experience in telling Bahamian stories, the public relations and marketing firm Diane Phillips & Associates (DPA) is preparing for a new chapter – the launch of a books division.

The announcement comes amid celebrations for World Book Day on April 23 – with DPA eager to help Bahamians share their voices with the world.

DPA Books & More will offer services that help shape, design and promote Bahamian books as well as organising book launches.

“Telling other people’s stories has always been at the heart of DPA,” said company founder Diane Phillips. “We have shared your stories on the pages of our nation’s newspapers, on TV and radio, on social media and to listeners and readers far beyond our borders.”

Now, she said, both the time and the team are right to boost books and authors with a story to tell, giving life to everything from the short story to the full-length epoch, inviting readers to hear the tales of individual, corporate and institutional stories.

The firm has expanded with skilled graphic artists and creative social media content specialists. Most recently, DPA landed former Tribune managing editor Stephen Hunt, who has published 16 books in recent years.

“We cannot wait to hear from people who want their stories heard,” he said. “Our team is full of book lovers – for World Book Day on April 23, our team shared the books they love on our social media. We are writers, designers, social media experts – but also readers, book club members, and devotees of the written word. Follow us, and share the stories you love too. We look forward to hearing from you.”

That range of expertise in the team bolsters the reputation built over decades at DPA.

“I did it the hard way and learned the right way, as a journalist for many years,” said Phillips. “Now I am surrounded by talent in the office every day as we tell others’ stories and the book division is a natural step in the journey.”

DPA has been in business more than 35 years, winning numerous awards and commendations, and building long-term relationships with clients.

“We have helped paint a picture of life in The Bahamas from the underbelly of poverty to the pinnacles of commercial success, but there are a thousand untold stories that deserve to be heard and we are excited to let the stars of those stories shine.”

Diane Phillips is a familiar name in The Bahamas. A former journalist with a career ranging from daily broadsheets to the National Enquirer along with magazine writing and editing, she spent the 90s as executive director of two national tourism boards. More recently, she’s written more than 300 columns in The Tribune. She’s a past radio co-host on Guardian Talk Radio and GEMS, adjunct professor at UB, Paul Harris Award recipient for community service, director of NGOs, and organiser and emcee of national press conferences and events. In 2025, she was recognised for her contributions and awarded National Honours. Although she has marched for Freedom of Information and campaigned successfully to protect sea turtles and introduction of Sunday shopping, when asked what she does, she says simply, she writes.

“We are always looking for new ways to share people’s news – and there are so many talented silent storytellers in The Bahamas,” said Paula Welch, DPA chief operating officer. “We look forward to helping them find their voice and their audience, to connect with readers and have their stories heard. Diane has been doing that for years, working with local authors, writing forewords to books and sharing stories that matter. This new division opens the door for others, as well as building the community of authors here in The Bahamas.”

The full details of the new division will be announced in the near future – but those interested are encouraged to contact dpa@dpa-media.com to register their interest.