Man accused of indecently assaulting 16-year-old gets bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl in New Providence was granted bail yesterday.

Prosecutors allege Kingsley Gibson, 56, inappropriately touched the teenager on April 2.

Gibson pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was granted $6,000 bail with one or two sureties. As part of his conditions, he must sign in at his local police station on the last Sunday of every month.

He was warned not to interfere with the complainant or any witnesses or risk having his bail revoked.

Gibson returns for trial on July 1.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case. Dr K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.