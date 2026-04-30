Man shot and killed in Mount Pleasant ambush

A MAN believed to be in his 40s was shot and killed after being ambushed by gunmen outside his home in the Mount Pleasant area last night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Hamilton Road shortly after 7pm.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying at the scene with apparent gunshot injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary information indicates that the man was exiting his home when gunmen in a small Japanese vehicle pulled up and opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Chief Superintendent Sheria King could not say whether the victim was known to police, adding that investigations are continuing.

FNM Deputy Leader and St James candidate Shanendon Cartwright was also among those at the scene, offering condolences to the victim’s family.

He said he knew the victim as well as his family.

"This really hit home tonight," Mr Cartwright told reporters on scene. "I grew up out here in Mount Pleasant. I knew the family personally and the person who was killed tonight, I knew him personally."

"This does not happen in a small community like Mount Pleasant village so this is something that has really touched the heart of every community and it is felt by every home here in Mount Pleasant."

This latest killing has pushed the country's murder count to 22 for the year, according to the Tribune's records.