Murder suspect fined over 105-day bail breach

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for a 2021 murder was fined $2,500 yesterday for breaching his bail for 105 days.

Andrew Knowles, 37, failed to sign in at his local police station for 105 days between October 22, 2025, and April 22.

Knowles was on Supreme Court bail for charges of murder and attempted murder.

He is accused of shooting and killing Denis Cash near Shoal Restaurant on Nassau Street on November 11, 2021.

Knowles pleaded guilty to violating his bail conditions before Magistrate Abigail Farrington.

He was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine or face six months in prison.

In addition to a warning to take his bail conditions more seriously, he was placed on one year’s probation. A breach would result in a six-month prison term.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould prosecuted the case.