Union calls on government to resolve stalled BTVI talks

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Union of Allied Public Employees (BUAPE) is calling for urgent government intervention in an ongoing labour dispute involving its members at the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), warning that prolonged negotiations have failed to produce meaningful results.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, BUAPE said discussions with BTVI management, which began in November 2025, have yielded “nothing substantial” to date, leaving staff and middle managers increasingly frustrated.

BUAPE President Ernesto Williams defended the union’s position, insisting its demands are reasonable and reflect standards already established across the public service and other quasi-government organisations.

“BUAPE is not being unreasonable in our demand for BTVI employees who work hard just like the faculty to make BTVI what it is today,” the statement read. “We have been in negotiations since November 2025, and have nothing substantial yet to bring back to our members. BUAPE is not being unreasonable!”

The union outlined four priority areas: permanent appointments for long-serving employees, improved salary scales, equitable vacation benefits, and structured career advancement for all categories of staff.

A key concern for BUAPE is the status of 17 line staff members who have reportedly completed two or more years of continuous service with satisfactory performance but have not been made permanent. The union argues that granting permanent establishment is both fair and beneficial to the institution.

BUAPE is also advocating for salary scales that properly recognise employee contributions and for vacation leave provisions that align with those in the public service. Additionally, the union raised concerns about limited career progression opportunities, noting that only certain staff groups currently benefit from structured advancement pathways.

The union maintained that its requests are fundamental rather than excessive.

“We are tired of negotiating with people who have absolutely no intention on changing the status quo, especially when they are one of the major reasons why our members are disenfranchised today. The institution must not forget, and our government must be aware that executive management didn't achieve our newfound fame through accreditation on their own. It was the hard work of all employees, including our members,” the statement read.

“So give our members all that they deserve, and stop treating these good Bahamian employees and their families like they don’t matter while you reap benefits off the backs of their labour and service. We are asking for our government to intervene and resolve these issues today!”

The union’s statement comes amid ongoing concerns about labour relations at BTVI, with dissatisfaction among staff over employment conditions and disparities in treatment, adding context to the union’s current stance and underscoring the seriousness of the dispute.