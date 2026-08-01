Seaplane damaged while taxiing in North Bimini

A seaplane operated by Tropic Ocean Airways was damaged while taxiing in waters off North Bimini this morning, leaving the aircraft immobilised but causing no injuries to the 10 people on board.

According to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the incident happened around 10am at the North Bimini Seaplane Base and involved a Cessna 208B aircraft on floats bearing United States registration N388TA.

Preliminary information indicates the aircraft's floats sustained damage while it was taxiing on the water, preventing it from moving.

The AAIA said all 10 occupants safely evacuated the aircraft and no injuries were reported.

The authority has launched an investigation into the occurrence in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13 procedures and local regulatory requirements.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, the AAIA said.