Babysitter accused of beating two young girls with a stick

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was accused of beating two young girls with a stick while babysitting them last week at Fox Alley and Cox Street.

Prosecutors allege Tamia Rolle, 25, struck and injured a three-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl on July 24.

Rolle pleaded not guilty to two counts of cruelty to children before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, raised no objection to bail.

Rolle was granted $6,000 bail with one or two sureties. She was warned not to interfere with any witnesses or risk having her bail revoked.

She returns for trial on October 21.



