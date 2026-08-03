Fox Hill murder suspect jailed over illegal firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man awaiting trial for a Fox Hill murder last month was sentenced to 42 months in prison for possessing a loaded gun.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr sentenced Teveras Cleare to three and a half years in prison for possession of an unlicensed firearm on Friday.

Cleare was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.

He was found with a Smith & Wesson .40 pistol and five rounds of ammunition on July 14.

The firearm charges against Cleare’s 17-year-old male co-accused, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, were withdrawn.

Cleare was charged with murder last month.

Prosecutors allege Cleare and an accomplice shot and killed Rashad Sullivan, 36, at about 7pm on July 12.

The suspects reportedly exited a silver Nissan Cube while Sullivan was sitting in a yard with other men on Davis Street. They allegedly opened fire on Sullivan as he attempted to run away. He collapsed on Armbrister Street, where the suspects allegedly continued shooting him.

The suspects then returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.

Sullivan was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Cleare’s voluntary bill of indictment for murder is set for service on November 19.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes prosecuted the case.