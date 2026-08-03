Independence Day crash victim memorial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ONE family buried the first victim of the Independence Day plane crash on Saturday while another held a memorial service without their loved one’s remains, underscoring the prolonged anguish facing relatives nearly a month after the disaster killed ten people.

In Nicholls Town, Andros, mourners gathered for the funeral of 24-year-old Macaro Rolle, who initially survived the crash before dying from his injuries.

In New Providence, the family of Da Pond Band member Rashad Storr celebrated his life even though his remains had not yet been returned.

Some families are still awaiting DNA results after several victims reportedly could not be identified because their bodies were severely burned.

Storr’s relatives said they would not have closure until his remains were returned.

At the Church of Christ in Nicholls Town, Rolle’s family approached his casket in tears and screams as they said their final goodbyes.

Dressed in a black-and-gold suit, Rolle became the first of the ten victims to be buried.

His funeral reflected both the grief surrounding his death and the achievements of a young man who owned his own home at 24 and had built a reputation for discipline and hard work.

Rolle had worked at MSC Ocean Cay for seven years and missed only one day during that period, according to Human Resources Manager Anna Albury.

“That speaks about his character. That speaks about his legacy and life at MSC Ocean Cay,” Ms Albury said.

The company paid for more than 20 employees to attend the funeral and brought in grief counsellors to support workers after the crash.

Friends and relatives also remembered Rolle for his faith, saying he prayed before eating even something as small as a chip or piece of candy.

They recalled that he called on the name of Jesus during his final hours as he waited for help.

Several speakers thanked God that Rolle survived for about three hours, allowing him to speak with relatives before his death.

They also thanked Kelson Fowler, a friend who remained with him until the end.

Rolle’s aunt, Linda, said his survival had given the family some measure of closure and left a final testimony of his faith.

“It’s not easy but I want to encourage my family today to know that God is faithful, just to keep him alive to bring closure to the other family members but most of all to leave a testimony. That’s important. We serve a faithful God.”

His siblings and cousins reflected on their childhood, their close bond and the final hours before the crash.

One cousin recalled speaking with Rolle before the flight and receiving his room key.

“I even told my girlfriend to pinch me because I was certain that I had to been in a nightmare. This couldn’t be right. We had just talked before he went on his flight. He had given me his room key that morning before he left the key and say ‘we gon’ link bey cuz,” his cousin said.

“That’s the very same key I had to use later to pack up his things and bring it home.”

Rolle was remembered as a loving brother, loyal friend and hardworking young man who enjoyed fishing, telling jokes and helping others.

His former classmates presented his family with a portrait in his honour.

North Andros MP Leonardo Lightbourne did not attend the funeral but sent condolences through a representative.

Meanwhile, dozens gathered at Kingdom Evangelistic Apostolic Ministries in New Providence for Storr’s memorial service.

His family wore dark green and gold as speakers celebrated his music, generosity and relationships, even as the absence of his remains weighed over the service.

Bandmate Shaniese Miller said their connection extended beyond performances to years of rehearsals, long days and shared ambitions.

“When I think of Rashad, one name immediately comes to mind – the great Rashad. That’s what I always used to call him. Not because he asked to be call that but because there was something truly great about the way he treated people,” Ms Miller said.

Storr’s friend Phil Rolle described him as a brother and a constant source of support.

“He always looked out for me,” he said. “Don’t mind me being bigger than him, he was my big brother. I could’ve gone to Shad for anything. Before he tell me no, Rashad would tell me wait.”

Mr Rolle said Storr taught him to play the guitar and urged musicians to honour him by supporting one another.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be as good on the guitar as him but I have to keep the legacy going,” he said.

Western Air employees also remembered Storr, who worked as a mechanic, as someone who took pride in his work.

“He came to our organisation as an employee but he left as family,” Western Air manager Ricardo Wilson said.

The other victims were Da Pond Band leader Giovanni McKenzie and members Mateo Winder, Toniquea Gilot and Tra’vis Johnson; Melvin Henfield, known as DJ Fresh International; Andros native Quintin Myers; pilot Franklyn Cambridge; and 16-year-old Nicholas Oliver Jr.



