Murder suspect denied bail after wrapping monitor in foil

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting murder trial was denied bail on Friday after he allegedly breached his curfew and tampered with his monitoring device twice this year.

Prosecutors allege Kazinski Johnson Jr, 22, breached his curfew at 10.46pm on March 15 and 4.18am on May 4. On both occasions, Johnson allegedly deliberately wrapped tinfoil around his monitoring device to interfere with its ability to track his movements.

Johnson was on release pending charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He allegedly shot Turvaughn Nairn, 29, and Reuben Martin, 18, while attempting to steal Nairn’s motorcycle in an area known as “the tracks” on December 24, 2023.

Both victims were taken to hospital, where Nairn died from his injuries. Martin was treated for his injuries.

Johnson pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating bail conditions before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the serious nature of Johnson’s pending charges and the risk to public safety.

Johnson was denied bail and remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He returns for trial on October 28.