Teen remanded over $21K in summer shop break-ins

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 17-year-old boy was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys on Friday after he was accused of a series of shop-breakings in New Providence this summer.

Prosecutors allege the teenager, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, and several accomplices broke into The Men’s Show Room on Wulff Road and stole $14,715 worth of clothing between 6.30pm on July 1 and 10.40am on July 2.

During the same break-in, the suspects allegedly caused $2,500 worth of damage to the store’s doors, locks, clothing racks, cameras and cash registers.

The teenager and his alleged accomplices are also accused of breaking into Luxury House Boutique at Robinson Road and Seventh Street and stealing $6,312 worth of merchandise between 6pm on June 18 and 9.45am on June 19.

The teenager was allegedly found with seven pairs of luxury underwear valued at $150 that were reasonably suspected of having been stolen sometime between 7pm on June 15 and 9am on June 16.

He was charged with two counts of shop-breaking, two counts of stealing, three counts of receiving and one count of damage.

The teenager denied all charges before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr. He was arraigned in the presence of his guardian.

Sergeant 3004 Forbes, the prosecutor, objected to bail, citing the extensive nature of the charges and the increased likelihood that the teenager would reoffend if released.

Bail was denied, and he was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.

He returns to court on November 6.